Exclusive: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Brand New ‘The Christmas Song’ Cover From ‘Raven’s Home’ Star Issac Ryan Brown

Thanksgiving arrives on Thursday, kicking the holiday season into high gear! We’re excited to add a brand new take on a classic ballad to your holiday playlist, courtesy of Raven’s Home star Issac Ryan Brown.

BOSSIP is excited to premiere the new video for Brown’s cover of “The Christmas Song,” which was shot in LA and directed by Malcolm Robertson. Check out the video below:





Play



“I chose this song because it describes the joy and happiness of Christmas in many aspects,” Brown told BOSSIP. “It best explains the excitement of gift-giving and being around your family and loved ones. This is also one of my mom’s favorite songs which was also an inspiration for recreating this beautiful piece by Nat King Cole. To me, the holidays mean gathering together with your loved ones, having a good meal, and giving back to those in need. For Christmas, my family and I make meals and feed the homeless in our hometown.”

What did you guys think of the video? We’re loving the Black family holiday wholesomeness. Do you and your fam have your matching PJs on deck?

‘Tis the season to have an attitude of gratitude and Brown has lots to be thankful for. The actor/singer has been making a buzz with his music, having recently released his first pop/R&B EP What I’m On. The Disney Channel also recently announced a sixth season of Raven’s Home.

In case you missed it, Brown has been using his voice to address important social issues. We published a behind-the-scenes look at a recent episode of Raven’s Home, where racial profiling was portrayed on the show; a raw and real issue that he and Raven didn’t want to steer away from.

Issac Ryan Brown’s “The Christmas Song” is available now on all DSPs.