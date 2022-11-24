Bossip Video

‘Tis the season for gathering with loved ones, whether that means Thanksgiving dinner with the family or Friendsgiving with the homies!

Friday our Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden enjoyed an intimate Friendsgiving celebration hosted by DeLeón Holiday Ambassador Singer & Actress Serayah. Toasting to shared experiences and new memories with loved ones, DeLeón Tequila has community at its roots; with a founder, Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has given his community access to the most culturally relevant moments; shaping the way the world views culture.

Upcoming projects for Serayah include VH1’s upcoming film Hip-Hop Family Christmas Wedding, which also stars Neyo, Terrence J, MC Lyte, Redman and Keri Hilson. The film follows hip hop’s most famous family, as they address negative press and soften their image in a live Christmas television special.

Serayah also stars alongside Quavo in the new film Takeover, and she’ll recur her role as Lori Walker on the upcoming second season ofBMF, which returns to STARZ in January.

Check out our exclusive interview with Serayah below:

What are the essential elements for a successful Friendsgiving or Holiday get-together?

Great food & drinks and of course, amazing music! This year, I’ve been making everyone DeLeón Cranberry Margaritas when hosting my get-togethers, because it tastes like the holidays and is something special to enjoy when having fun with the people I love the most. You can make DeLeón Tequila holiday cocktails at home, too, with an order from Sourced Craft Cocktails. They’ll deliver everything you need straight to your door.

What are you most thankful for this year?

I’m so thankful for my health and my family’s health. After Covid scares and so much going on in the world lately. I’m thankful I still have my loved ones.

If you were invited to a potluck what would you bring?

I’m definitely bringing my mom’s frozen pineapple pie. It’s my favorite, it’s sooooo good!

What can you tell us about your role in Hip-Hop Family Christmas Wedding? Which cast member did you bond

with most?

My role is “Kelsey” the youngest of three. She’s very playful, upbeat, and talented. Being the daughter of hip hop moguls she’s a bit of a diva in her own right! You’ll see her figure out her love life and come to terms with the next move she wants to make in her career. I bonded with Terrence J who plays “Blair” my older bro. we have a lot of scenes together and he’s so much fun to be around. Never a dull moment.

Check out the recipe for Serayah’s holiday favorite DeLeón Cranberry Margaritas below!

1 ½ oz – DeLeón Reposado

½ oz – Orange Liqueur

¾ oz – Spiced Cranberry Syrup

½ oz – Fresh Lemon Juice

½ oz – Fresh Lime Juice

Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Orange Wheel

Garnish: Fresh Cranberries

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker. Shake and Strain into a

rocks glass with ice. Garnish with an orange wheel and fresh

cranberries.