Iconic: Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige & More Attend Diddy’s Lavish Birthday Soirée In LA; Decadent DeLeón Diddying Commenced

Only Diddy could get Jay-Z to leave Beyoncé and the kids for a few hours to celebrate his birthday with a slew of stars including Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown, Issa Rae, Swizz Beatz, Odell Beckham, Jr., Travis Scott, Janelle Monáe, Karrueche, O.T Genasis, Yung Miami, Machine Gun Kelly, Chrisean Rock, and more.

The billionaire bad boy toasted to the frequency of the LOVE era while enjoying signature CÎROC ‘Vibrate Higher’ and DeLeón “Black Love” cocktails with his special guests who vibed to music provided by D-Nice and DJ Jadaboo.

One of the many highlights of the star-studded soirée was Diddy’s somethingship sweetheart Yung Miami gifting the mega mogul with a diamond-encrusted chain and pendant that spelled out “Love.”

Everyone looked on as he unwrapped his gift that drew oohs and aahs when the extravagant chain was finally revealed.

Diddy then kissed Miami and told someone to adorn his neck with the chain (probably using those exact words).

The adorable friendbaes canoodled throughout the night in the latest chapter of their every-evolving whatevership.

Awww sweet Black love!

Diddy also enjoyed four larger-than-life custom cakes spelling “LOVE,” exquisite eats from Nobu, and several expensive gifts just days after setting the world on fire as the Joker for Halloween.

The Halloween King could be seen declaring war on all tequilas while naming DeLeón Tequila #1 in a series of viral promo videos.

‘TONIGHT, THE JOKER DECLARES WAR ON ALL TEQUILAS!!! #ad🃏🎃🔥,’ he captioned in the chaotic post. THERE’S A NEW NUMBER ONE TEQUILA! @DELEONTEQUILA, OWNED BY A BLACK MAN, DRANK BY ALL ✊🏿

Whether he’d actually play a supervillain in a major superhero movie remains to be seen but we’d be down to see it.