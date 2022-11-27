Bossip Video

We already know Kim Kardashian is passionate about helping inmates on a path to redemption, but those weren’t the only men she tried to help this holiday season.

Following the Thanksgiving holiday, the reality star took to Instagram to show her fans the “Friendsgiving” dinner she had with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick in Malibu. While this probably didn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has been following Kardashian for a while, what did surprise fans is who Kim decided to host the dinner with: Tristan Thompson.

“This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country,” Kardashian wrote in her caption. “This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick. These young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior. Many are in college classes and have made huge changes in their life. My favorite part at our dinner was going around the table and hearing what their dreams and aspirations are. I can’t wait to see them all come true.”

Regardless of the good PR someone would receive for doing a dinner like this, it’s still a nice thing to do…but fans still aren’t giving Kim a break for throwing Tristan in there after all of his past discretions. Thompson posted the photos onto his Instagram page, too, and that’s where the comments section got really crazy, with people calling out both Kim and Tristan for putting this whole thing together.

“Ain’t no way I’d be making public appearances with the man that broke my sisters heart,” on commenter wrote. Another said, “How you go meet prisoners before you meet your own son,” likely referring to his child with trainer Maralee Nichols. “If a guy did what he did to my sister multiple times I certainly wouldn’t be at a table sitting eating with him,” another fan wrote. “Wtf family is fked up.”

While fans of The Kardashians have hated Thompson for quite a while now, his most recent indiscretion came after it was revealed that he fathered a child with another woman while he and Khloé were engaged and in the midst of a surrogacy journey to welcome their second child together.

Though the Good American founder took him back after multiple cheating scandals, it seems like she’s finally done with the baller this time–but her family is still giving Tristan shot after shot.