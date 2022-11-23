Bossip Video

More information about Kanye West’s tenure at Adidas is coming to light, showing that the company probably should have let him go a loooooong time ago.

According to a new report from Rolling Stone, the publication spoke to over two dozen former employees at Yeezy and Adidas. The article details how these staffers described West’s actions while working there, including the multiple times he reportedly showed workers explicit imagery of his then-wife, Kim Kardashian.

One incident involved a 2018 meeting with the Yeezy creative team, where West is said to have screened an explicit video of Kardashian, according to Rolling Stone’s interview with a person who says they saw the clip.

Another occasion that same year happened during a meeting between West and an unnamed young creative in Chicago. The creative said they were meeting with Ye for a job interview when they found West dancing to his own songs, going on to whip out his phone and say, “My wife just sent me this,” before showing him an intimate photo of Kardashian.

“It was very revealing and personal,” the creative told Rolling Stone. “I didn’t really react.”

Other incidents reported included West playing pornography (not involving Kardashian) in front of his Yeezy collaborators.

One collaborator told the publication that West showed him an explicit video of porn star Francesca Le engaged in a sexual act with another woman. The man said he was asked to look at the rapper’s laptop screen during a meeting they had at the rapper’s Hollywood Hills home, which is when he saw the pornography.

“He’s like, ‘What do you think of it?’ Not laughing at all,” the creative told Rolling Stone.

Another creative, who worked with West during the early days of Yeezy, said West once showed them videos of himself having sex with women.

Absolutely unhinged. It’s safe to say, if these actions were brought to Adidas’ attention, the company should have fired him years ago. I guess we know now why Kanye thought he was so invincible.