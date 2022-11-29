Bossip Video

Kanye “Ye” West is going deeper and deeper into the Antisemitic rabbit hole he’s buried himself into over the past couple of months.

Over the weekend, Ye sat down for an interview with Tim Pool following his meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago last week. Unfortunately for Pool, his interview with Kanye only lasted about 20 minutes before the rapper got up and walked out due to some very mild pushback against his repeated antisemitism.

During those 20 minutes, Ye continued his media tour blasting all the people he says harmed him over the years, which–according to The Daily Beast includes: a designer at Adidas who Ye is convinced was a CIA and somehow also a “Zionist” plant; Jamie Dimon; Hollywood executives; the Gap; his former trainer and also, in Ye’s mind a Canadian deep-state agent; and, of course, the fictional Jewish cabal in charge of both banking and media.

At some point during Ye’s longwinded talking points, Pool told Ye, “I think they’ve been extremely unfair to you.” But, when asked to clarify who he meant by “they,” Pool replied: “The corporate press.” Of course, looking for the satisfaction of someone else calling out the Jewish people he believes to run all of media, that answer didn’t satisfy Ye, who fired back, “Who is ‘they,’ though?” That’s when one of the show’s other guests chimed in: Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist and Holocaust denier, who plays an undefined role in Ye’s 2024 presidential campaign. “It is them, though, isn’t it?” Fuentes said, referring to Jewish people. After a simple, “No,” from Pool, a visibly perturbed Kanye responded, “What do you mean it’s not?”

Pool’s refusal to play into this game with Ye was apparently his breaking point. As he tried to explain himself, he couldn’t get more than a few words out before Kanye got up from out of his chair and silently walked out of the studio.

Prior to his walk out, Kanye also managed to compare himself to Martin Luther King Jr., which is actually the conversation that led to his storming off–but not because of his outlandish comparison.

“I thought I was more Malcolm X but I found out I’m more MLK,” he said during the interview. “Because as I’m getting hosed down every day by the press and financially, I’m just standing there.” He continued: “When I found out they tried to put me in jail, it was like a dog was biting my arm. I almost shed a tear, almost,” referencing police officers using dogs to attack non-violent Civil Rights protestors in the 1960s.

Of course, Kanye mentioning “they” led to Pool’s mild pushback, with Ye apparently refusing to even converse with anyone who doesn’t buy into his narrative that Jewish people control the media, the music industry, and whatever else he’s complained about.

Watch for yourself down below: