On social media users tend to joke about the amount of Fast and the Furious movies we’ve had to endure. While getting the jokes off rarely is the Transformers franchise ever mentioned. We’ve seen Optimus Prime get beaten across the entire world over a half-dozen films but we still want more. Paramount has tried to provide us with more delivering Bumblebee’s long awaited solo film in 2018.

Paramount Releases The First Trailer For “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

Since the release of Bumblebee rumors have suggested a new Transformers movie would be heading our way and today we have confirmation. The first look into Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has arrived complete with the full synopsis.

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theaters June 9, 2023.

The cast will include Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, and Pete Davidson, just to name a few. The first trailer shows us the long awaited live action meeting between Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal.

You can watch the trailer below.