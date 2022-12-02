ShanteariWeems Update: DMV Daycare Owner Pleads Guilty To Shooting Ex-Cop Husband Accused Of Molesting Children

Bossip Video

Listen, we at BOSSIP do not condone violence, but we also don’t condone child molestation. So, when a man who has been charged with more than 30 counts of child sexual abuse and assault gets shot, one can assume the general consensus of those who don’t normally condone violence follows a proverb from the Book of Black Sayings, “It’s above me now.”

In August, we reported that DMV-area daycare owner Shanteari Weems shot her ex-police officer husband after she learned that he had allegedly been sexually abusing the children under her care. On Monday, Weems pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and carrying a pistol without a license, for which she could spend up to two years in prison if convicted, according to The Washington Post.

During a previous hearing, Weems’s attorney, Tony Garcia, D.C. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Sherry Trafford that his client was acting in self-defense when she shot her husband, James S. Weems Jr., in a room in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Southwest Washington on July 21.

Garcia said Shanteari had been told by a child’s mother that the child had been molested by her husband at the Lil Kidz Kastle that Shanteari owns.

Garcia “said previously that his client drove from Baltimore County to Washington to confront her husband, a former Baltimore police officer who was as working private security for the National Urban League’s convention in the city,” according to the Post, and that his client only took her 9mm handgun for protection knowing her husband had a gun.

Garcia said the 50-year-old confronted her husband with the allegations, and her husband became aggressive forcing Shanteari to shoot him twice.

According to prosecutors, however, that’s not exactly how it happened.

Assistant U.S. Attorney LaVater Massie-Banks said at Monday’s hearing that Shanteari Weems’s actions were more “deliberate.” Massie-Banks said Weems shot her husband in the neck, and when he collapsed to his hotel room floor, she walked over and shot him in the leg, shattering his femur and forcing him to have surgery to put a metal rod in his leg, reports The Washington Post. Massie-Banks also read from a journal found in the hotel room, in which Shanteari Weems wrote she did not plan on killing her husband but wanted to “paralyze” him. Yeah, that would sound really bad, you know—if the “victim” wasn’t facing dozens of child sexual abuse charges.

James Weems, 57, i s facing more than 30 counts of child sexual abuse and assault charges in connection with at least four victims and is scheduled to go on trial in May.

Meanwhile, Shanteari is scheduled to be sentenced on February 3. If there was ever a time for a convict to be slapped on the wrist, this would be that case.