‘Red Table Talk’ Exclusive: ‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Deepti Has A Great Question About Compromise In Relationships

The newest episode of Red Table Talk is all about love — but not the toxic kind.

Monday’s upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, titled “How to Find and Keep a Healthy Relationship” features a panel of renowned experts who have helped millions have healthier relationships. This week’s guests align to reveal highly sought-after advice you need to hear. Dating coach Matthew Hussey, author Stephan Labossiere, podcast host Lewis Howes and relationship advisor DeVon Franklin are joined by a very special woman with decades of wisdom to share: Sheree Zampino.

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip featuring Deepti from season two of Love Is Blind. In the clip Deepti refers to her famous choice at the altar to choose herself. She asks, how do you know when to compromise in a relationship and when to choose yourself? Great question, right? The panelists respond with some great words of wisdom. Check out the clip below:

Wow, now that was a word. If you want to change your love life, don’t miss this engaging conversation.

A new episode of Red Table Talk on dating and relationships will stream Monday, Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

Will you be watching?