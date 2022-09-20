‘Love Is Blind’ Post-Pod Pair Kyle And Deepti Are No Longer Dating

Another day, another pair of “Love Is Blind” stars going their separate ways…

Deepti Vempati And Kyle Abrams Announce Their Split

Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams, who fans of “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” watched debate whether or not to make their friend relationship a romantic one, ultimately didn’t work out it seems. Abrams took to Instagram to announce the split late Monday.

“I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today,” he wrote. “Since After the Alter was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer.”

Kyle Abrams Already Dating Following Split From Deepti Vempati

Abrams, 30, went on to say he has begun dating someone else, but he didn’t share who that someone is.

“I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit,” he wrote.

Do you think he’s dating another public figure or a civilian?

Deepti Vempati Shares Images From Kyle Abrams Relationship

Deepti confirmed the split with a reel sharing some of her favorite memories with Kyle from the past year. She began her post with the popular quote, “People come into your life for a chapter, a season or a lifetime.”

Her caption continued, with her revealing her desire to share images from those memories with Abams before adding, “We are now walking different paths.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ciu5bqsgdPl/

This has to be one of the classiest public breakups Instagram has ever seen — along with Iyanna and Jarrette’s and Megan Good and DeVon Franklin’s.

Kyle and Deepti met and connected during Season 2 of “Love Is Blind,” but each ended up engaged (disastrously in both instances) to other singles. Kyle was briefly engaged to Shaina Hurley, but their relationship was over before the couples gathered on their post-engagement jaunt to Mexico. Deepti made it to the altar with Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, but ultimately opted not to exchange vows with him.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the popular Netflix series, the show isolates a group of singles for weeks as they take turns getting to know potential mates strictly through conversation. The show’s second season was set in Chicago and aired this past February.