M to tha, O to tha! Did you know that Brandy was initially insecure about her acting skills before launching Moesha?

Brandy Talks About Finding Out Her Show ‘Moesha’ Was Picked Up

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Brandy’s new Audible Words + Music project titled “Brandy – A New Moon” which premieres today on December 2nd.

In Brandy’s ‘Words + Music,’ she holds nothing back as she traces the personal experiences, triumphs, and traumas that shaped her as a global, generational superstar. Written and conceived by Brandy with Gerrick Kennedy, Brandy’s ‘Words + Music’ is an intimate and bracingly raw meditation on power and purpose from one of the most influential singers of all time.

Check out the clip below where Brandy reveals her insecurities about having her Moesha show greenlit. It turns out she got some coaching from another famous former child actress to get her where she needed to be.

We love Kim Fields. Can you imagine getting acting lessons from “Tootie”? What a gem of a story. If you could choose a celebrity to take lessons from, who would it be? We know they’re still airing reruns but don’t you miss Moesha? We’d love a reboot!

Brandy has lived a really incredible life of highs and lows, most of which she had to endure in the public eye. We can only imagine how challenging that has to have been. Hopefully, her blessings have outweighed her challenges. She’s got a beautiful spirit to match that beautiful voice. We’re looking forward to hearing more stories from her.

Check out Brandy’s ‘Words + Music,’ Audible project HERE