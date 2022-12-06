Bossip Video

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson is paying tribute to the mommy-to-be and two Insecure stars are weighing in too.

After Keke’s big pregnancy reveal this weekend on Saturday Night Live, her honey shared a cute photo of her burgeoning baby bump.

“2023,” he captioned the pic alongside a heart.

Darius was also by Keke’s side during her big hosting gig and was photographed leaving with her.

In addition to Darius being on hand at SNL, an Insecure actress was also in the building.

In a backstage video, DomiNque Perry was seen supporting Keke. Perry is a friend of the fellow actress and has a child with Darius’ brother, Sarunas Jackson.

“Secrets outttt! Zen has another blood cousin on the way,” she wrote via Instagram, referring to her 4-year-old daughter. “Super congrats to you sis on this winning night, welcome to the mommyclub and @dvulton you guys are going to do great! Love you much 💕.”

Speaking of Sarunas Jackson, he celebrated Keke via his IG stories; “Thank you for showing up Auntie,” he wrote while reposting Perry’s footage. “Zen got a cousin on the way. ❤️.”

He added on Instagram, “#BigUnc.”

As previously reported Keke and Darius’ romance blossomed in 2021 after they met at a Diddy party. Keke gushed that she met the “love of her life” at the soiree and in a Dec. 4 Instagram post, she sent a happy message about love.

“This year has taken me for a ride! And how cool, my baby and I are already doing it all together,” she wrote. “Love is all we have isn’t it, you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone.”

In the fall of 2021, Darius doted on Keke for her birthday and called her a “blessing from above.”

“to the birthday girl.. never would’ve expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did but here we are. you’ve been a blessing from above & i thank you for showing me a lot of feelings i didn’t know i had in me & also seeing me as someone you can finally be yourself to.. im glad we been able to help eachother throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got. enjoy your day, make the most of it & happy birthday. i love you”

Both Keke and Darius have scrubbed each from social media as it appears they like to keep their relationship private. Keke told Bustle however that she wasn’t trying to hide anything;

“This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone. So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That’s a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life.”

She also explained on Tamron Hall that she decided to go public with Darius because it “became more difficult to hide” their romance.

“We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I’m not gonna hide something that makes me happy,” said Keke. “It’s not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job, but at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not.”





Congrats to Keke and Darius!

What do YOU think about the parents-to-be’s sweet romance?