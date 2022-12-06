Bossip Video

Donald Trump has officially thrown his name back into the hat to become POTUS again in 2024 after he was summarily rejected and given the Dikembe Mutombo finger by America in 2020. Many have asked who the Democrats’ most viable candidate could be for the next election, and there aren’t a whole lot of names that jump off the tongue. However…

According to a report in the DailyMail, the current President of the United States might have to step up and save the hopes and dreams of the left wing once again. Chief of Staff Ron Klain was in attendance at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit on Monday and said the following:

“I hear from a lot of Democrats across the country that they want him to run,” Klain said of President Joe Biden at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit on Monday. “But the president will make that decision.” “I expect it shortly after the holidays, but I expect the decision will be to do it,” the White House Chief of Staff speculated.

Such an announcement probably doesn’t come as a surprise, but that doesn’t mean it is welcomed with open arms. The rejoicing in the streets following the breaking news of the election results speaks a lot more to the Trump loss than unbridled enthusiasm for Biden. Suffice it to say, there are a lot of criticisms of his administration, but newly-minted minority leader Hakeem Jeffries went on CNN to defend against those who might groan at another four years of soon-to-be-80-year-old Joseph Robinette Biden.

What say you? Would you be excited to reelect President Biden? Who else would you want to run against him for the Democratic nominee?