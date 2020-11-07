IT HAPPENED!

After four of the longest, most stressful and anxiety-triggering days everrrr, President-Elect Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris were FINALLY declared WINNERS of the 2020 Presidential Election in a world-stopping moment that shattered the whole entire internet.

It was Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes that pushed Biden over the magic number of 270 electoral votes needed to win making him the 46th President of the U.S. and Kamala Harris the nation’s first Black and South Asian Vice president AND first woman to hold that office.

As of right now, sad boi Trump hasn’t called to congratulate President-Elect Biden who’s probably busy responding to all the love from respected world leaders.

“Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Canadian leader Justin Trudeau tweeted. “Our two countries are close friends, partners and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.”

For days, everyone including superstar celebs like Cardi B were STRESSED while urging fans to vote in the most critical Presidential election of our lifetime (so far).

“Hey guys, I voted. It was easy-peasy. The hardest part was getting out the f–king car,” she captioned. “S–t, go vote because … I don’t know, it feels good after you voted. You feel like you just did something. I don’t know. I swear, it’s like a weird feeling…”

She followed that up with the most relatable Election night MOOD.

