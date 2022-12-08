Alert The Cat Daddies! Polaris Slingshot Introduces 2023 Lineup With Exotic New Colorways & More

Alert the cat daddies!

Polaris Slingshot is elevating the game with its impressive 2023 lineup that delivers limitless possibilities to customize rides directly from the factory with expanded accessory options.

Customers can now turn heads in Slingshots with exotic colors like the SL’s Pacific Teal, the SLR’s Lime Shadow, and the R’s Miami Blue Fade available on select models. For a full view of the lineup’s available color options by model, click here.

In response to customer feedback, Polaris Slingshot introduced a RAM® X-Grip Phone Mount and Excursion Rearview Mirror which will be available in spring 2023. The new Slingshot cell phone mounts to the center of the Slingshot dash – offering easy viewing and accessibility

“Whether you’re looking to elevate your everyday, escape on an epic adventure, or utilize the three-wheel canvas for self-expression, the 2023 Polaris Slingshot delivers limitless possibilities to design your perfect ride,” said Chris Sergeant, Polaris Slingshot Vice President. “Each year we continue to evolve the lineup by listening to our riders, and this year is another example of thoughtful additions and enhancements that answer the call and serve our passionate owners.”

After selecting their preferred model, paint color, transmission type, and either the sporty manual or accessible AutoDrive transmission, customers can now choose between different wheels, seats, and hoods. For example, any Slingshot model can be outfitted with the aggressively designed Vented Sport Hood or add Heated and Cooled Seats.

In addition, customers can upgrade select models by adding Aluminum Roll Hoops, adding XK Glow® Interior Lighting or enhancing their sound with Stage 3 Audio by Rockford Fosgate® which integrates speakers into the roll hoops placed directly behind each seat’s headrest.

The 2023 lineup ships to dealers in early 2023. For more info, click here.