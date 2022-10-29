BOSSIPBeTrippin: A Recap Of Our Totally Awesome Slingshot Experience In Austin, Texas

Austin, we love you!

We’re BACK with another edition of Bossip Be Trippin‘ set in the heart of Austin, Texas where we explored the buzzy city and surrounding open roads while turning heads in the 2022 Polaris Slingshot.

A mixture of Portland and your favorite fictional town, Austin (which has the warm and fuzzy feel of a Trader Joe’s) was the perfect backdrop for Slingshot’s open air cockpit, bucket seats, and block-rattling sound system.

Featuring four trim levels, countless accessory options, the all-new Vented Sport Hood–a stylish new Excursion Top, and premium Brembo® Brakes, the 2022 Slingshot is an essential lifestyle vehicle for anyone looking to step outside the 4-wheeled box.

“There’s no wrong way to enjoy a Slingshot. Whether attracting attention with head-turning styling or escaping for an adventure, nothing on the road allows drivers to make their mark more than a Slingshot,” said Chris Sergeant, Polaris Slingshot Vice President. “We’re excited to bring SLR back to expand the Slingshot lineup and provide our owners even more personalization opportunities with thrilling new factory accessories.”

Over the course of two carefully-curated days, we experienced Austin’s gorgeous landscapes and famous landmarks nestled in soaring hills with winding roads.

The group ride included a ride/loop near Lake Travis (popular motorcycle loop) with a stop at Ski Shores Café for lunch on the water.

(Note: Ski Shores Café has a stunning view for anyone looking for the perfect Instagram shot–a true gem)

As you may know, there’s no point driving a Slingshot if you don’t look cool so it was only right that we get our helmets blessed by famed pin-stripping artist Skratch.

Other highlights included our VIP experience at the Austin City Limits Music Festival where we vibed to iconic ATLien Big Boi and our fave sky-walking Pop star P!NK.

We also kicked it with legendary And 1 baller Grayson “The Professor” Boucher who gave us a sneak peek at his creative process as a sports influencer with over 4.5 millions on Instagram.

Overall, we had an amazing time in Austin that has a special place in our heart next to Nashville.

For more info about the 2022 Polaris Slingshot, click here.