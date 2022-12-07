Bossip Video

The girls (and all their antics) are coming back!

Fans of Prime Video’s magically melanated series Harlem are rejoicing now that an official premiere date has been announced for season 2. The series that stars Meagan Good, as “Camille,” Grace Byers as “Quinn,” Shoniqua Shandai as “Angie,” Jerrie Johnson as “Tye,” and Tyler Lepley as “Ian” will return exclusively on Prime Video on February 3 in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

From writer Tracy Oliver, season two will showcase the friend group going through big changes.

After blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille has to figure out how to put the pieces back together; Tye considers her future; Quinn goes on a journey of self-discovery, and Angie’s career takes a promising turn.

Prime Video is also sharing some first-look photos showcasing the ladies in action.

Harlem Season Two First-Look Photos

Camille and her crew look like they’ll be bonding, even more, this season…

but at one point they’ll see something shocking at the beach.

Later, the ladies look more carefree while walking the streets of Harlem.

There could be trouble brewing for Camille however considering that Ian and Jameson will apparently meet up at a bar.

Guest stars this season will include Countess Vaughn, Rick Fox, Sherri Shepherd, and Lil Rel Howery.

Will YOU be watching Harlem season two on February 3, 2023?

Harlem Season Two is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. In addition to creator, writer, and executive producer Tracy Oliver, Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler (Russian Doll) and Kim Lessing (Moxie) serve as executive producers, alongside 3 Arts’ Dave Becky (True Story), Britt Matt (First Wives Club), Linda Mendoza (Survival of the Thickest), and 13-time Grammy Award winner Pharrell Williams (Hidden Figures) and Mimi Valdés (Roxanne Roxanne) from i am OTHER.

Instagram: @HarlemOnPrime

Twitter: @HarlemOnPrime

Hashtag: #HarlemEverAfter