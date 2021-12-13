The ladies of “Harlem” looked lovely Sunday during a magically melanated brunch powered by Prime Video.

The show that stars Jerrie Johnson as Tye…

Grace Byers as Quinn…

Meagan Good as Camille…

and Shoniqua Shandai as Angie….

was celebrated at Los Angeles’ Harriet’s Rooftop in extravagant fashion.

Attendees included fellow “Harlem” star/panty sizzler Tyler Lepley…

Robert Ri’chard who posed with his fellow “Cousin Skeeter” alumni Meagan Good and fellow actor Kyla Pratt…

Broderick Hunter…

Jess Hilarious who posed alongside Jerrie Johnson, Woody McClain, and Kwaylon Rogers…

stunning stylist to the stars Zerina Akers…

and the show’s creator Tracy Oliver (C) who was decked out in a robin’s egg blue wrap dress.

As previously reported Tracy previously told BOSSIP that she “freaked out” and cried when Whoopi Goldberg and Jasmine Guy, her 90’s heroes, agreed to be part of the cast.

“I did not think that both of them would do the show. You go out to your dream people and you think ‘they’ll probably pass.’ But when they both said yes I was freaking out, Jasmine Guy was like ‘Calm down.’ And with Whoopi I think I cried a little bit. Actually I know I cried. It was a big deal to me. I told her, ‘You have no idea. You’re Sister Mary Clarence.’ And Whoopi laughed. She was like ‘You’re so silly.’ She was reading the scripts and she’s a comedienne so I’d hoped she’d laugh but I was like ‘Whoopi thinks I’m funny!’

Like Tracy, several other attendees came red carpet ready in resplendent fashion.

Writer Jennia Frederique looked like money in her multicolored glasses…

LaLa Milan paired her python print boots with a Bottega bag…

and bangin’ baddies Sevyn Streeter and Mariama Diallo burned up in the brunch scene with their beauty.

Whose Harlem VIP brunch look was your fave?

As previously reported an official description for “Harlem” notes that it’s a “new comedy following four​ ​stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem NYC, the mecca of Black culture in America. Camille​ ​(Meagan Good) is a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia with extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures, but has a hard time navigating her own love life; Tye (Jerrie Johnson) is a successful, queer dating app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability—and romantic partners—at arm’s length; Quinn (Grace Byers) is a hopeless romantic and trust fund fashion designer who is trying to give back to the world while running a struggling business; Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) is a confident, vibrant, and filter-free singer and actress who also lives rent-free and fabulously with Quinn. Together, they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big-city dreams.”

Are YOU watching “Harlem” on Prime Video?