Two prominent music execs have become owners of Bojangles franchises in a new deal rooted in the peach state.

Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Mel Carter are developing 14 new locations in Greater Atlanta, building upon their acquisition of 18 existing Bojangles restaurants in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The Black-owned entrepreneurial endeavor means the businessmen now own 32 of the chicken chains nationwide.

A press release reports that the chain famous for its chicken, biscuits, and tea, announced a franchise development agreement with Melanbo, a franchise group partly owned by Carter and Lee. Carter and his ownership group will develop the new locations in greater Atlanta. The historic acquisition and size of the multi-unit development agreement makes Melanbo the largest Black-controlled franchise in Bojangles’ system.

“I’m proud to do this with Mel and to keep pushing forward Black entrepreneurship. We built our way up in music and it’s exciting to branch out in so many ways and to join forces with the #1 Black-owned franchise,” said Kevin “Coach K” Lee, COO of Quality Control, home to Migos, City Girls, and Lil Yachty, about the deal. “I was blown away with my first experience eating Bojangles, said Carter who recently signed a joint veture deal with Warner Music for his record label, Second Estate Records. “The chicken was seasoned to perfection and the biscuits were genuinely the best I’ve ever had. I’m honored to be a part of the Bojangles family. CEO Jose Armario has been supportive throughout our entire journey and sees our vision for Melanbo.”

Bojangles’ agreement with Carter and Lee builds on the brand’s accelerated growth in 2022 with more than 100 new locations in its development pipeline within target markets which include Dallas-Fort Worth, Cleveland, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., among others.

Congrats to Mel Carter and “Coach K”!