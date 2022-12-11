Bossip Video

It’s a sad day in our country when you can’t even go to a Patti LaBelle concert without someone threatening to blow up the place!

Patti LaBelle was rushed off stage Saturday night during her concert at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee due to a bomb threat, organizers said.

A video posted to social media showed LaBelle holding a bouquet of flowers while talking to fans on stage when suddenly three individuals approach LaBelle. She yelled “Wait!” right before the men pushed her mic stand away and escorted her off-stage without explanation.

Concert organizer Pabst Theater Group said in a statement, “Tonight’s Patti LaBelle show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department. We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit. We are working with the artist to reschedule the show.”

According to TMJ4, Police say concert attendees were safely evacuated and the investigation is ongoing.

Concertgoer Scott Pierce told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “It happened so quickly. Everybody very calmly exited the theater in a disbelieving manner. I heard lots of comments about how sad it was that someone would pull such a pathetic stunt. Before the incident the crowd was really enjoying Patti. Just sad that someone does this.”

An attendee of the concert took to Twitter to speak on her experience with the events of that night.

Other fans chimed in on social media and Patti LaBelle became a trending topic on Twitter within minutes.

LaBelle has been pretty busy these last few days. She was one of the performers at this year’s Kennedy Center Honors and paid tribute to her friend Gladys Knight.

LaBelle however, has not yet commented on the incident on social media.