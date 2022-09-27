Rumors Are Twerkulating That ‘P-Valley’ Is Returning For Seasons 3 AND 4

THE PANK IS BACK??

‘P-Valley’ fans have been impatiently waiting for the renewal of smash hit series ‘P-Valley‘ that left us stressed and distressed during the shocking Season 2 finale where we saw Diamond get karate kidnapped by Big Bone, Keyshawn fail to escape her hellish ordeal, Lil Murda and Uncle Clifford make things official official, and AutumnLakeishaHaileySavageColtonNight slither away for good.

For weeks, fans speculated over whether the show was returning which seems imminent based on B. Scott’s exclusive report that the show will be renewed for a third AND fourth season.

They also reported that there were some ‘behind-the-scenes issues’ that made show creator/showrunner Katori Hall hesitant to sign on for more seasons.

According to the report, Starz didn’t treat the show as well as some of its other big titles (*ahem* 50 Cent’s ‘Power’ spin-offs) despite ‘P-Valley’s record-shattering ratings, critical acclaim, and Emmy buzz.

In an interview with Tamron Hall, J. Alphonse Nicholson grew emotional while opening up about the overwhelming love he’s received for his Emmy-worthy portrayal of Lil Murda.

Play

“I’m just blessed to be here,” he said. “This experience, the love that people show you is overwhelming. I remember that day very specifically meeting Patti LaBelle, and I called up my wife. You know, I call my wife ‘pretty baby,’ much love to my beautiful wife Nafeesha. So I said, ‘Listen, you gotta come down here and meet Patti LaBelle.’ And then I met you and I said, ‘You gotta come down here and meet Tamron.’ Such an honor to be back here in New York and it is such an honor to be able to bring such a complex story to the table and to be a representation for any and every one. I call ‘Lil’ Murda’ ‘The Every Man’ and so I’m just crying because like I said, the love is overwhelming and being able to step into these shoes and bring the Katori Hall’s story to life and represent a Black woman it’s…truly I’m grateful for it.”

Thankfully, Katori and Starz seemingly worked things out paving the way for two more seasons.

As always, we’ll keep you updated on the status of ‘P-Valley’ that’s expected to be officially renewed by Starz in the coming days.

Based on this tweet from the ‘P-Valley’ Writers Room, renewal talks may still be ongoing.

How are you feeling about two more seasons of ‘P-Valley?’ Tell us down below and peep some Twitter chitter-chatter about the reported renewal on the flip.