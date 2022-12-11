One of Love & Hip Hop LA’s most controversial couples Ray Jay and Princess Love are heading to court after failing to reach a settlement during mediation, RadarOnline.com reports.
This comes as no surprise since the couple has shared their rodeo of a relationship on reality tv for years.
RadarOnline.com acquired court docs stating the reality stars would come to an agreement after an ordered parenting program was completed. The two fulfilled their duties but were unable to come to a resolution at the class’ conclusion.
Ray requested that the court deny Princess’ right to spousal support considering she signed a prenup before the two were wed. This was a point of contention as LHHLA cameras revealed that his mother Sonja Norwood was the most vocal advocate of the prenuptial agreement. Princess has asked the court to award her spousal assistance in spite of her signing the document. The “Wait A Minute” singer is determined to be awarded all of the earnings he acquired before, during and after his separation from Love. The separation date on the court documents is listed as “TBD”.
Princess has also requested joint and physical custody of their two children Epik Ray and Melody Love. The estranged couple will attend a hearing in March to determine a trial date.
If you’re a fan of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop LA, you are fully aware of the tumultuous trials this duo has already foregone. After Ray J filed for divorce in October 2021, the two reconciled then rinsed and repeated making this their third attempt to divorce and officially part ways.
Ray and Princess is that one couple we all know that publicly displays its toxicity but to their detriment, refuse to severe ties.
On the latest season of Love & Hip Hop LA, in a heated exchange, Princess questioned Ray J’s loyalty,
“There’s always been strippers and prostitutes,” she divulged. Ray then replies, “Strippers and prostitutes don’t count.”
Now, sir!
In a confessional clip, the Raycon founder said,
“I was dying in the hospital,” referencing a bout with pneumonia in October 2021. “Princess wasn’t there. She didn’t want to be there. If I can’t have a happy marriage, I might as well live my life, right?”
After Ray J’s divorce filing, Princess reportedly told TMZ she was open to reconciliation.
“You never know. The door is always open. We love each other but when you stop trying you have to do what you have to do.”
Her comments may have sparked their reconciliation as the two were photographed kissing on the red carpet at the BET Awards months later. Princess was even seen adorning her wedding band.
The couple didn’t stay in love land for long considering Princess was back in court just weeks later proceeding with the divorce.
Can you say merry-go-round?
Social media reacted to reports their rollercoaster relationship was coming to a halt.
“Princess and ray j need to be done already”
“I don’t feel a bit sorry for her! She subjected herself to this sorry excuse, caliber of a man! I’m mean jeezus how many red flags and disrespect did she come across before she married him?! What did she believe the end results were going to be?!🤔”
One user predicts,
“Ray will probably never get married again”
The couple exchanged nuptials on August 12, 2016.
Who knows if this is truly the end? We’ve been pump faked too many times to tell.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.