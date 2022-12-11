One of Love & Hip Hop LA’s most controversial couples Ray Jay and Princess Love are heading to court after failing to reach a settlement during mediation, RadarOnline.com reports.

This comes as no surprise since the couple has shared their rodeo of a relationship on reality tv for years.

RadarOnline.com acquired court docs stating the reality stars would come to an agreement after an ordered parenting program was completed. The two fulfilled their duties but were unable to come to a resolution at the class’ conclusion.

Ray requested that the court deny Princess’ right to spousal support considering she signed a prenup before the two were wed. This was a point of contention as LHHLA cameras revealed that his mother Sonja Norwood was the most vocal advocate of the prenuptial agreement. Princess has asked the court to award her spousal assistance in spite of her signing the document. The “Wait A Minute” singer is determined to be awarded all of the earnings he acquired before, during and after his separation from Love. The separation date on the court documents is listed as “TBD”.

Princess has also requested joint and physical custody of their two children Epik Ray and Melody Love. The estranged couple will attend a hearing in March to determine a trial date.

If you’re a fan of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop LA, you are fully aware of the tumultuous trials this duo has already foregone. After Ray J filed for divorce in October 2021, the two reconciled then rinsed and repeated making this their third attempt to divorce and officially part ways.