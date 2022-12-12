Bossip Video

The crowd at Dave Chappelle’s comedy show on Sunday night was not pleased to see special guest Elon Musk, who was met with boos as the comedian brought him out.

Chappelle brought the Twitter CEO out on the stage at a Punchline Comedy Club event at the Chase Center in San Francisco over the weekend. In a video shared on Twitter, the crowd can be heard loudly booing Musk, whose recent purchase of the social media platform has been at the receiving end of a ton of criticism due to concerns about his mass layoffs and his refusal to closely moderate content.

“Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” Chappelle told the audience as he welcomed the billionaire to the stage. While some people in the audience did cheer, there was also a loud chorus of boos.

“You weren’t expecting this, were you?” Musk said to Chappelle following the boos. In response, Chappelle joked: “It sounds like some of those people you fired are in the audience.”

Later in the clip, the comedian added, “All these people that are booing, I’m just pointing out the obvious — they have terrible seats in the stadium.”

The person who took the video and posted it to Twitter appears to have had their account suspended or has taken it down, with a message on the original tweet now reading: “This Tweet is from an account that no longer exists.”

A man named James Yu, who said he was at the Chappelle show, shared his experience on the social media platform, tweeting: “A good 80% of the stadium boos. 18k people.”

“Dave gave him so many chances to speak but he just put his hands in his pockets,” Yu added.

“I actually felt bad for him,” he added in a later tweet. “I’m by no means an Elon fanboy, more a centrist. I wanted to shake him: for the love of god man, say something and pretend it’s a tweet!!”

Musk responded to the booing in a tweet posted on Monday.