Janelle Monáe Hosts Curious Collection Of Characters At Deliciously Devious Murder Mystery Dinner In ATL

Who wouldn’t want an invite to a murder mystery dinner hosted by Janelle Monáe?

Cynthia Bailey And Remy Ma Attend Murder Mystery Dinner Hosted By Janelle Monáe

On Friday, December 9, Netflix and Janelle Monáe hosted a Murder Mystery Dinner in support of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at Rooftop L.O.A. in Atlanta. Director/Writer/Producer Rian Johnson and Janelle Monáe were in attendance. Other celebrity guests included Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, rapper Remy Ma and radio host Ryan Cameron. BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden also had a seat at the table.

Upon their arrival guests were treated to cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres, as other guests lamented the recent death of “Darius.” Once everyone arrived Janelle took the floor to thank everyone for attending and raised a toast to Darius.

After taking their seats, guests went around the table and shared stories of how they knew Darius and their special memories with him.

Throughout the night, Janelle introduced various clues about how Darius passed. This made for an exciting evening as guests discussed their theories on who might have wanted Darius dead.

Things got really interesting as the people closest to Darius began to accuse one another!

Eventually, envelopes were passed around the table with cards inside. The cards revealed whether or not Darius trusted the person whose name was on the envelope. People he didn’t trust had to provide their alibi for the night he died.

The waitstaff got in on the fun, re-enacting some of the stories told at the table. Ultimately the culprit was uncovered and justice was served on behalf of Darius.