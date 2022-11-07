Electric Lady: Janelle Monáe Stuns In Twisty-Turny Trailer For ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

We see you, Janelle!

Janelle Monáe stepped into her leading lady era with 2020’s ‘Antebellum’ which set the tone for Netflix’s upcoming Mystery-Thriller ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ with a star-studded cast including Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline.

In the buzzy whodunnit, tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites his colorful collection of friends for a getaway on his private Greek island that turns into a crime scene when someone turns up dead and sets off a series of curious events with Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) in the middle of it all.

Peep the twisty-turny trailer below:

Play

Directed by Rian Johnson, the highly anticipated sequel is the follow-up to globally successful Oscar-nominated film ‘Knives Out’ starring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Chris Evans (as the most unlikable version of himself).

“To have a continuing working relationship with one of the best actors on the planet [Daniel Craig] who’s also a completely lovely guy… I’d be a fool to not jump at that opportunity,” said Johnson in an interview with Netflix, adding, “Blanc has a more central role in this movie… you definitely get to know him a little bit better. Blanc gets this random invitation to come to this murder mystery on this island. We’re very much meeting these people and getting into this world through his eyes.”

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ opens in select theaters for a week-long sneak-preview event from Nov. 23 to 29 and streams on Netflix one month later on Dec. 23.