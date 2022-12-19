Twinsies! Twitter Reacts To Rihanna’s World-Stopping Baby Rih-veal

Pon Di Rih-veal!

Social media is buzzing over Rihanna‘s long-awaited Rih-veal of her and A$AP Rocky’s adorable baby boy who shattered the whole entire internet at only 6-months-old.

The first photos of Rih & Rocky’s bundle of joy were posted exclusively by Hollywood Unlocked which shared a carousel of pictures of the baby this past weekend.

The first snap shows the pair’s son in a white onesie, sucking on a matching pacifier as he stares straight into the camera. The next flick gave us some father-son fuzzies, with Rocky holding up his boy wearing only a diaper and a floral scarf.

The last picture is another of A$AP Rocky and his first child who, this time, are dressed more luxuriously. The little one is wearing what seems to be Chrome Hearts leather shorts along with a textured long sleeve top as dad holds him up and smiles from behind.

A few hours later, Rihanna shared an ovary-melting video of the little one taking a ride in the backseat of a car on TikTok.

Rihanna posts a video of her baby on TikTok pic.twitter.com/xp7axDkOeA — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 17, 2022

In the now viral clip with over five million likes, we see the 6-month-old flashing a huge smile at the camera, proving just how much he looks like his mama. The video proceeds to show him trying to grab the camera which explains Rihanna captioning the video, “hacked” as if he was the one to post the clip.

baby fenty is a perfect mixture of rihanna and rocky 😭 pic.twitter.com/Xhsh33ytIC — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 🏈 (@gabgonebad) December 17, 2022

Do you think the baby has a regular name or celebrity baby name like Blue or Apple? Do you think he’ll continue the Fenty name? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Rih’s baby Rih-veal on the flip.