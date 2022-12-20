Bossip Video

DeLeón Tequila shuts down Hollywood pop-up hotspot Chain for #ThisIsHoliday game night featuring the Combs family.

The holiday season is upon us and nobody celebrates like DeLeón Tequila. For Halloween, we saw Diddy swinging through the Los Angeles streets in full Joker attire paying homage to Health Ledger. For Christmas DeLeón tequila decided to make the occasion a little more light-hearted with a fun night out in Los Angeles. Last week the brand hosted its #ThisIsHoliday game night at Hollywood Pop-Up hotspot, Chain. The Combs family popped out for the occasion as well. Quincy Brown along with his brothers Justin and Christain Combs enjoyed delicious DeLeón cocktails while hosting the evening. Guest competed in branded pop-a-shots, Jenga, Dominos, and oversized Connect Four. The guest that dropped by Chain to celebrate included Serayah, Walter Jones, Coodie, and others who participated in a special cocktail experience.

Enjoy A DeLeón Spiced Cranberry Margarita At Home During Your Game Night With This Recipe

Guest made their own version of the brand’s Spiced Cranberry Margarita. DJ Jadaboo curated the music vibes for the evening while guests enjoyed chamoy-dipped sipps of DeLeon Reposado, poured through an ice sculpture. The event was a fun night out with laughter and fun for everyone. The best part of the event is it’s easy to replicate for the holidays in your very own home. The choice of games is entirely up to you and your guest. One thing that is required is this recipe.

DeLeón CRANBERRY MARGARITA

The festive Cranberry Margarita is sweet, smooth, tangy, and the perfect way to fill your holiday with cheer!

1 ½ oz – DeLeón Reposado

½ oz – Orange Liqueur

¾ oz – Spiced Cranberry Syrup

½ oz – Fresh Lemon Juice

½ oz – Fresh Lime Juice

Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Orange Wheel

Garnish: Fresh Cranberries