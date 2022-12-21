Bossip Video

After welcoming her first child into the world in 2021, Summer Walker became pregnant once again the following year–but fans think there’s more to this pregnancy than last time.

Walker recently revealed that her friend and fellow musician Erykah Badu will be her doula for the second time, with an Instagram post showing them preparing for the birth.

Shortly before that, Badu posted a photo with her daughter Puma Curry, writing, “Peace peace .. MEET THE WELCOMING COMITTEE. Mother – Daughter DOULA duty. Today I am training a very capable doula who is shadowing me while we assist a mommy in labor with twins. @pumacurry I’m so proud of u and I really really like you.”

So, given the reveals from Summer and from Erykah within close proximity, fans are convinced the twins Badu is referring to are Walker’s.