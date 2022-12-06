Summer Walker Gets Dragged After Offering $2,000 A Month For ‘Preferably White Or Gay’ Male Assistant, Responds To Backlash

Now, Summer…

We have no idea what goes on inside Summer Walker‘s head but no self-awareness alarm went off when she offered $2,000 a MONTH (in this economy) for a ‘preferably white or gay’ male assistant who knows how to “build stuff”–no, seriously.

The very pregnant singer posted the questionable job offer on her @glctawhre account where she often shares the first thoughts that pop in her head.

‘need male assistance, 2k month age 25 & older atl have to have a car have to know how to build stuff (preferably white or gay) just sayin *shrug emoji* (& doesn’t gaf about who I am or my music just need you to come work *smiley*),’ she posted on the page that immediately went viral.

Naturally, Twitter ran wild with the now infamous job offer that sparked backlash sprinkled with hilariously petty commentary.

If ur paying me this don’t get mad when ur baby’s crib collapses https://t.co/mD0U76nfwP — Based Brandon (@legit_scumbag) December 6, 2022

Hours later, Walker responded with a condescending video aimed at critics of her job offer.

“If you don’t know what you’re talking about, then why are you talking about it?” she said. “I really would like to know that. ‘Oh, $2K ain’t enough, $2K ain’t enough.’ How do you know if it’s not enough? I could have told somebody to come over here once a week and smell my a**hole and leave. How do you know it’s not enough? Do you know the job description? Do you know the hours?”

Summer Walker speaks on her assistant opportunity only being 2K a month and preferably wanting a white homosexual male pic.twitter.com/SyW9RgDc3z — KING 👑 (@Splashystackss) December 6, 2022

Oh, but she was far from done.

“I am on maternity leave, I’m not working. We have no shows, we have no club appearances, we have nowhere to go and nothing to do,” she continued. “I told somebody to come over here once a week to come take my f**king trash out, sh*t like that. Put some gas in my car, sh** I don’t feel like doing. But that is not y’all business, I don’t have to explain that to you.”

As for her preference of a white or gay male, well, she continued explaining her reasoning despite saying she didn’t have to explain herself.

“And then to be talking about… ‘Why a white man and why a gay man?’” she scoffed. “I’ve always hired Black people. Everybody that works for me is Black. If I wanna hire a white person, y’all sound like y’all discriminating, what’s the problem? “I want a gay man ’cause I don’t want nobody hitting on me and I wanted a white person, because honestly, you n*****, y’all know how n***** act. I’m honestly really tired, I’m really tired, but that’s a different f**king story.” “How about we mind our business?” she continued. “I’m using this platform how I’m supposed to use it — for business. I ended up hiring a Black man and paying more than $2K, but still, the fact that y’all are really in my DMs harassing me about nothing that you know nothing about.”

At some point, we assume her publicist or management stepped in which explains her raising the salary to $2,500/month to help out with errands while clarifying her “build stuff” requirement.

“Bottom line, y’all need to go out and touch grass,” she said. “Y’all don’t f**king know what you’re talking about, don’t know me from a f**king can of paint, and y’all out here writing think pieces in my DMs about sh** that you have no clue about. I just blessed somebody, just got f**king $2,500/month to do f**king nothing, once a week. F**king take out my trash, f**king bring in my groceries. “‘Oh, you want that n***a to be Bob the Builder.’ Yeah, n****, click clock a toy together and throw some batteries in that muthaf**ka. I have to be on my own, I’m not tryna be doing that sh** no more. I don’t care, I’m not doing none of that sh**. I’m doing mom things, I don’t wanna do anything else that I don’t feel like doing… the f**k, y’all really make my a**hole itch. I don’t know how Beyoncé does it — she don’t say sh**.”

Summer Walker doesn’t know how Beyoncé does it pic.twitter.com/n3EEBFsGBB — KING 👑 (@Splashystackss) December 6, 2022

What are your thoughts on Summer’s job ‘offer?’ Would you work as her assistant? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter over her questionable job offer on the flip.