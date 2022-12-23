Welcome To Reagan’s World: Hip-Hop’s Youngest In Charge Dishes On Why She’s A Mood & A Vibe

She might be young but she’s ready! 8-year-old rapper and singer Reagan’s World is the next young entertainer preparing to take over music and television.

Reagan’s World Describes Her Musical Journey

We caught up with Reagan’s World in the studio earlier this month following the release of Reagan’s World’s the captivating young star’s debut single, “Ima Mood, Ima Vibe” (available on all streaming platforms) on December 7, 2022.

The eight-year-old singer, actress, and influencer discussed the introductory single from her self-titled album, It’s Reagan’s World, expressing her excitement over finally releasing the music she made months ago.

“December is a big month for me,” Reagan’s World told BOSSIP. “First the song is out, then baby brother is here.”

Reagan told us some of her biggest inspirations are Bow Wow and Puff Daddy, but she also opened up about working with her dad, Rodney “Rocky” Myers who serves as her producer and co-writer.

While “Ima Mood, Ima Vibe,” is her first introduction to the music industry, Reagan is no stranger to the spotlight, having previously modeled in hair campaigns and danced competitively. Those moves have certainly paid off, since she and her older sisters, twins Taylor and Madison, created a dance to accompany the single, which went viral after she previewed the song on TikTok.

You can listen or download the single HERE

Check out the full interview below.