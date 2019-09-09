Bad & Boujee & Cute To Boot: ZaZa On “Ellen” Is The Most EXTRA Precious Thing On The Internet

- By Bossip Staff
Zaza aka @redcarpetgirlz

Source: Courtesy / Courtesy

Zaza Goes Viral AGAIN With “Ellen” Appearance Performing With Twitch

If you don’t already know about Zaza, the young rapper/dancer who has become a viral star at just 4-years-old YOU have to see her recent appearance on “Ellen” with Twitch. It’s the CUTEST thing ever.

We told you that it was precious right?!

Hit the flip for another performance with Twitch.

