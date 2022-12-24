Bossip Video

Celebrate Christmas 2022 with these elite easy-to-make cocktails featuring all of your favorite brands with something for everyone.

Christmas Eve is officially here and hopefully, no one visiting encountered travel delays. As you catch up with family and friends one thing is pivotal to the kickback, the drink menu. We’ve got you covered as always with easy cocktails anyone can make and everyone will enjoy.

Bossip’s 2022 Last-Minute Christmas Cocktail Guide, ENJOY!

American Harvest Vodka’s American Gingerbread Martini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. American Harvest Organic Vodka

1.5 oz. Irish Cream

2 tbsp. Gingerbread Syrup

.25 tsp. Vanilla Extract

1 oz. Half & Half

Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a Martini Glass/ Rim with Crushed Gingerbread Cookie and top with Whipped Cream and a Gingerbread Cookie.

American Harvest Vodka’s American Peppermint Martini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. American Harvest Organic Vodka

1 oz. Peppermint Schnapps

1 oz. Crème de Cacao White

1 oz. Light Cream

Method: Shake & Strain into a chilled Martini Glass. Rim with Shaved Dark Chocolate Rim and add a Peppermint Stick.

Beach Whiskey’s Maple Bonfire Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 oz. Beach Whiskey Bonfire Cinnamon

2 bar spoons of Organic Maple Syrup

2 dashes of Aromatic Bitters

Method: Combine and stir. Pour in a rocks glass with 1 large rock. Garnish: with a slice of bacon.

The “3-2-1” Aperol Spritz

Ingredients:

Ice cubes

Aperol

Cinzano Prosecco

Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)

Slice of orange

Method: In a stemmed balloon glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The end result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.

Beach Whiskey’s Hot Coco-Cocoa

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Beach Whiskey Island Coconut

5 oz. Hot Chocolate

Method: Combine it in a mug and stir. Top with Whipped Cream and Cinnamon Dust.

Hendrick’s Festivus Fizz

Created by Hendrick’s National U.S. Ambassador, Vance Henderson

Ingredients:

2 Parts Hendrick’s Gin

¾ Part Fresh Lime

1 Part Pink Grapefruit Syrup

1 Dash Cardamom Bitters

Top with Sparkling Wine

Method: Combine ingredients (minus sparkling wine) in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass over ice and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with rosemary sprigs and powdered sugar. The combination of sparkling wine and gin brings out the best in each other and enhances the botanicals within Hendrick’s Gin for a delightful holiday serve.

Hendrick’s Pomegranate Punch

Created by Hendrick’s Gin East Coast Ambassador, Erik Andersson

Ingredients:

1 1⁄2 part Hendrick’s Gin

1⁄2 part Fresh Lemon Juice

1⁄2 part Pomegranate Juice

1⁄2 part Simple Syrup

1 1⁄2 part Cold Blackcurrant Tea

Method: Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl over a block of ice. Ladle punch over ice a few times, garnish and serve.

Grand Sangria Rouge

Ingredients:

1.5 parts of Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

3 parts Red Wine

2 parts Orange Juice

2 parts Lemon-Lime Soda

Method: Pour all of the ingredients into a wine glass, add ice, and stir

Grand Cider

Ingredients:

1 part Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

0.25 parts Lemon Juice

3 parts Apple Cider

1 Dash Aromatic Bitters

1 bar spoon of butter

Method: Warm all the ingredients inside a kettle or a saucepan. Serve in a 6oz Irish coffee glass. Add a bar spoon of butter on top.

D’USSE Red Velvet

Ingredients:

2 parts D”USSE VSOP Cognac

1 ½ Parts Crème de Cacao

12 Part Simple Syrup

3 Raspberries

3 Dashes Chocolate Mole Bitters

Method: Muddle raspberries and simple syrup in a shaker. Add D’USSE, crème de cacao, bitters, and ice. Shake vigorously and add double-strain into a chilled Nick &Nora glass.

Grey Goose Holiday Punch

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz GREY GOOSE® Vodka

½ oz Pomegranate Juice

1 oz Sweetened Black Tea

1 oz MARTINI & ROSSI® Prosecco

+ Dehydrated Lemon Wheel

Method: Combine in a rocks glass over ice and top with prosecco. Garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel.

NOLET’S Rose Gimlet Raindrop Cake

Ingredients:

1/4 cup NOLET’S Silver Gin

1 3/4 cups Water

3/4 tsp. Agar

1/8 cup Granulated Sugar

75 ml Rose Extract

Small Edible Rose Petals

Small Dome Silicone Mold

Method: Boil water in a small pot. Sprinkle in agar and stir until completely dissolved. Add granulated sugar and stir until dissolved. Add Rose extract, NOLET’S Silver, and stir. Remove pot from heat and let cool for 10 minutes. Pour the mixture into the mold. Place rose petals. Chill and set for at least two hours. Unmold, serve, and enjoy!

PATRÓN Signature B

Ingredients:

1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver

2 oz Pink Grapefruit Juice

.5 oz St Germain

.5 oz Hibiscus Syrup

.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 slice of Serrano Pepper

Method: Shake and strain into a tall glass over ice. Garnish with hibiscus salt rim.

DON JULIO ROSEMARY CRANBERRY MARGARITA

Ingredients:

1.5oz Don Julio Blanco

0.75oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5oz Cranberry Juice

0.5oz Rosemary Simple Syrup

Method: Combine Don Julio Blanco, fresh lime juice, cranberry juice, rosemary simple syrup, and ice in a shaker. Shake well and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with fresh cranberries and rosemary sprig.

The Hennessy Coqui Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 Cup Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège

0.5 Cup Rum

2 oz Frangelico™

0.75 Cup evaporated milk

0.25 Cup coconut cream

2 Egg yolks

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

Method: Combine the ingredients in a blender. Blend lightly so as to avoid foam. Leave chilled in the refrigerator for 3-4 hours and serve either neat or over ice in Punch or Rocks glasses. Garnish with grated nutmeg.

CÎROC Peach Bellini

Ingredients:

1.25 oz CÎROC Peach

.25 oz Champagne

Method: Combine CÎROC Peach with chilled champagne in a champagne flute and garnish with a peach slice.

Crown Hot Toddy

Ingredients:

1.35oz Crown Royal Fine De Luxe

1 tsp Fine Grain of Sugar

2 Small Clove(s)

1.5oz Boiling Water

Directions: Add Crown Royal, fine-grain sugar, and cloves in an old-fashioned glass or mug. Then add 1-2oz (or more, if desired) of boiling water and stir.

The Macallan Speyside Sipper

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old

½ oz Membrillo

¼ Lime

3 oz Sprite’s Delight Tea

1 grapefruit

Method: Dissolve ½ oz Membrillo into Sprite’s Delight Tea. Add 1 oz Fresh grapefruit and .25 oz lime. Serve tall over ice in a highball glass. Garnish with a membrillo slice.

Patrón Pumpkin Pie Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz PATRÓN Silver

1.5 oz Orange juice

1.5 oz Pumpkin purée

0.75 oz Lemon juice

1 0z Honey Pumpkin Spice syrup*

Pumpkin Pie Spice blend for garnish

Orange twist for garnish

Method: In a cocktail shaker, add all of the ingredients for the pumpkin pie martini, except the spice blend and orange twist, and shake. Strain the cocktail into a martini glass. Dust with the pumpkin pie spice blend and garnish with an orange twist, then serve.

*Honey pumpkin spice syrup recipe:

1 cup Water

1 cup Honey

2 tsps Pumpkin pie spice blend

In a small pot, whisk together all of the pumpkin spice ingredients. Over high heat, bring the mixture to a boil. Once at a boil, turn off the heat and allow the syrup to completely cool.

D’USSÉ Holiday Cheer Punch

Ingredients:

750 ML D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

32 OZ Cloudy Apple Cider

12 OZ Pomegranate Juice

12 OZ Cinnamon Simple Syrup

Glass & Garnish: Large Punch Bowl, Stemless Wine & Cinnamon Sticks, Orange Wheels

Method: Add all ingredients to a punch bowl. Add ice. Stir until well mixed. Top with orange wheels and cinnamon sticks. The recipe makes 4 to 6 servings.