The Christmas holidays are upon us and if you haven’t finished your shopping we’ve got you covered with our last-minute gift guide.

Regardless if you just couldn’t find time to get the shopping done or have no idea what to grab for certain people, we’ve got your back. From electronics, and spirits to luxurious gifts sure to turn heads we have a variety of ideas that will hopefully scratch a few people off your list.

If you’re shipping out gifts and want them to make it in time for Sunday’s Christmas holiday, you have until Wednesday, Dec. 21 to do UPS 2nd Day Air. Similarly the UPS Next Day Air cutoff is Thursday, Dec. 22.

FedEx-wise, the shipping service allows you to use their Express Saver service up until today, Dec. 20, and their 2-Day Services cut off on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The absolute drop dead for FedEx is their Same Day service. If you want to use that to ship out your last-minute presents, you have to do so by Friday, Dec. 23.

For more on holiday shipping deadlines, click here—and to see what WE want in our holiday stockings, check out the list below.

Ring Doorbell Camera– Ring Doorbell Cameras are lauded for being simple, easy to install, and effective at keeping your loved ones safe. No matter who the person is they can use security, especially at home. If they already have the doorbell, Ring has a ton of add-on options available to expand existing systems.