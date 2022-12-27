Bossip Video

Not even the post-celebratory glow of the Christmas spirit can keep white supremacy from manifesting itself in the form of violence against Black bodies.

A viral video is currently making its way down social media timelines showing a group of white men attacking a group of Black children at Maselspoort Resort in Free State, South Africa. According to Times Live, the boys told their parents that a group of white men blocked them from going to the pool as it is only reserved for guests. As if these boys couldn’t possibly be guests at this esteemed property. Except, they can and were!

Said the boys’ father to SABC News:

”We then went to the pool to intervene and told the gentlemen that we are also booked here and not day visitors. So we thought the issue was resolved but were shocked to hear that they were attacked after we left,” he said.

He added that he was disgusted that only an assault case was opened and not one of attempted murder.

“One of the guys tried to drown the boy, that is attempted murder and it should have been registered as so but police told us they are only opening an assault case,” he said.

Police are now confirming that an attempted murder investigation has been launched.

Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela “noted with disgust” when acknowledging the incident and said, “racism and such barbaric actions have no place in our province.”

The provincial police are investigating the incident and we will have updates as they become available.





