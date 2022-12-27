Bossip Video

Diddy is showing off his precious baby girl.

On Tuesday, the mega-mogul gave fans their first full look at his infant daughter, Love Sean Combs, who was born Oct. 15 in Newport, California.

“Baby Love 💖,” Diddy, 53, captioned the adorable pics that included the baby girl sleeping on his chest and another of her in a car seat.

This is the second time Diddy’s posted a pic of the child.

The first was on Christmas Day when he posed for family pics while cradling her alongside his other children minus his son Justin Dior. The proud dad wore matching X-mas pajamas with, Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 16.

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️” he captioned the photo.

As previously reported, the mother of Diddy’s newborn is 28-year-old data specialist Dana Tran.

Dana apparently goes by Dana Tee and she recently deleted all of her social media profiles.

Diddy announced the arrival of baby Love via Twitter Dec. 10.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby’s mother. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

How precious is baby Love Sean Combs?