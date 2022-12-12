DanaTran: Photos Of The Alleged Mother Of Diddy’s Daughter Surface As Yung Miami Slams ‘Side Piece’ Allegations—‘I Don’t Come 2nd’

After days of mystery, photos of the woman believed to have welcomed a child with Diddy have surfaced—and fans think she looks strikingly similar to his ex, Cassie.

All the while people have been ogling pictures of the new mom, Diddy’s current boo is clapping back at allegations that she’s “been his side piece” this whole time. “I don’t come 2nd to no b***!” said the City Girls rapper.

As previously reported Diddy shocked fans over the weekend when he announced that he welcomed a baby girl named Love Sean Combs into the world. The baby was reportedly born in a hospital in Newport Beach, California in October but the mom remained a mystery.

Now there’s more to share about the infant’s mother.

TMZ reports that the mother of the child is a 28-year-old data specialist named Dana Tran.

Dana apparently goes by Dana Tee on most of her social media although it appears her Instagram was recently deleted, notes TMZ.

Despite Tee’s absence on social media, Twitter detectives have found several pictures of the SoCal native and they think she bares a resemblance to Cassie whom Diddy dated for 11 years.

As fans scour the internet for more pics of Tran, Yung Miami is clapping back at allegations that she played second fiddle to the woman while Diddy was dating (and apparently impregnating) her.

The City Girl is apparently pretty pissed and she’s speaking out via social media.

Yung Miami Denies Being Diddy’s Side Chick

Amid chatter about Diddy’s new baby and baby’s mother, a fed-up Yung Miami took to Twitter to write;

I’M NOBODY’S SIDE B**** LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY!” wrote Miami on Twitter. “I don’t come 2nd to no b***!”

Miami’s rant is apparently aimed at DJ Akademiks.

“Akademiks my name ain’t d*** so keep it out your mouth!!!” wrote Miami. “You the type of N*** my uncle doing life sentences for B*** A** NIGGA!!!!! You sit your fat scary a** in the house all day talking online come outside police a** booty boy!”

The rapper who’s adamant that she and her friendbae Diddy are both “single but dating” also slammed detractors who said they could never be in the position she’s in with Diddy.

“B***s be like “I can never” I can b*** & that’s the difference. Diddy won’t even look half of y’all b***s way! Majority off y’all praying upon a falling star b*** plssssssss!!!!!!!”

She also denied being upset about the baby news and her fellow City Girl JT is weighing in.

“& I’m not mad I’m trending NEXT!”

Miami’s since slammed DJ Akademiks even further while denying having a breakdown about Diddy’s baby news.

What do YOU think about the latest development in Diddy’s big baby reveal?