Theophilus London’s family has reported the musician missing.

According to reports from the Los Angeles Times, a missing-person report taken on Tuesday indicated that Theophilus London, 35, was last in contact with someone, via text message, Oct. 15. That day, according to LAPD spokesperson Officer Tony Im, the rapper left his home in the 16000 block of Ventura Boulevard and was last seen on skid row.

The record label group Secretly issued a statement on Wednesday on behalf of London’s family.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” Lary Moses London, Theophilus’ father, said in the statement. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

While the musician was reportedly in contact with someone in October, in a statement to Variety, his family said the last time they spoke with him was in July 2022.

London’s family members traveled to Los Angeles on Tuesday after trying to uncover his whereabouts for the last few weeks. They filed a missing persons report with the LAPD and are now seeking help from the public.

London is 35 years old, Black, 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel on his Instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD.