D.L. Hughley isn’t letting fake stories fly.

On Sunday, March 20, Trinidadian rapper Theophilus London took to social media with claims that he “pressed” D.L. Hughley over his recent online spat with Kanye West, allegedly causing the comedian’s security to intervene.

According to VladTV, however, Hughley was caught off guard by London’s recollection of the incident, saying there was a brief verbal exchange and nothing more.

D.L.’s Side Of The Story

The 59-year-old explained to the outlet that he noticed London walking by his table over and over again as he was eating dinner with his family at Nobu in Malibu. When Hughley got up to use the restroom, he saw London taking selfies in the mirror.

London asked the comedian, “What up OG?” before bringing up his feud with Kanye and telling him he needs to “make it right.” That’s when Hughley fired back, “[Kanye West] needs to make it right!”

According to D.L., the conversation ended there and London exited the bathroom. He also noted that it was the restaurant security who intervened, not his own.

Theophilus Says Otherwise

Of course, D.L. Hughley’s recollection is different from London, who documented the whole thing in Instagram. In a series of photos and videos on his Stories, London appeared to confronted Hughley near the bathroom.

“LMAO,” he wrote over the video. “I TOLD HIM TO APOLOGIZE ON CAMERA FOR DOING THAT VLAD INTERVIEW AND HIS PEOPLE CALLED SECURITY.”

In another clip, it seemed like London tried to walk toward a dinner table where Hughley was sitting, but before he had the chance to speak, he was pushed away by security. He captioned that post, “I’M A GOOD BOY AND PEACE MAKER THO, JUST CAME TO BALL ON SOME FISH.”

This interaction comes after Kanye went after Hughley last week, calling him a “drug addict” while threatening to pay him a visit at his home in Calabasas for talking about him

Hughley responded on Twitter, writing, “Hmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled? Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol. Ain’t no way in hell I’d ever be scared of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!!”

Steve Harvey also got involved, warning Kanye during an episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show that D.L. isn’t the one to mess with.

“Pull up, it ain’t what you want,” he told Ye. “If y’all do get to scrapping, all my cash on D.L., cause you have no idea. You been a lil politically, socially conscious rapper — we from a a**-whoopin’ era. … We from a whole ’nother era.” He added, “Ye, c’mon man, back up a little bit. … D.L. ain’t your problem. Don’t go out there against that man’s family.”

Clearly, this whole situation is far from over.