Officers who can’t control their tempers and/or trigger fingers aren’t the only public threat to society… The family of a 57-year-old Fayetteville, North Carolina woman named Christine Harris has filed a federal lawsuit against a police officer named Jonathan Fambro who was driving an excess of 90 mph in a 50 mph zone when he plowed into her vehicle and killed her Sept. 22, 2020, according to WRAL.

Harris was pulling into her church when Fambro collided with her ejecting her from the car and killing her instantly. Fambro was not in pursuit of a suspect or responding to an emergency at the time, just seemingly being reckless and breaking the law.

As you might imagine, attorney Ben Crump is representing the family.

“Fambro was driving approximately 91 mph in a 50 mph speed limit zone when he collided with Harris, who was abiding by all traffic laws,” according to a news alert from Crump’s office. “Biggerstaff, while investigating the collision, set in motion a plan to ignore and conceal evidence to protect Fambro from prosecution once he learned he was a fellow law enforcement officer.”

Bill Harris, Christine’s widower, says that no lawsuit settlement will bring him closure from the pain that he’s been enduring over the past two years.

“I’ve been living with this for over two years now … trying to understand why this has happened,” he said. “I go to bed at nighttime, and I look over, and I don’t see her there,” he said. “I walk through the house; I don’t hear her voice.”

We hope that he gets every red cent that is available to him. Rest in peace, Christine Harris.