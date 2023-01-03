‘Surviving R.Kelly: The Final Chapter’ Sheds Light On Singer’s Alleged Feces Force-Feeding Ritual And Intimate Footage Of Aaliyah

R.Kelly is behind bars, but the nightmare continues for many of his victims and their families.

Lifetime Docuseries Unpacks R.Kelly Cases

This week Lifetime airs all four parts of Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter (Parts 1 & 2 are currently streaming on the Lifetime website).

The first episode follows Angelo Clary’s recount of Azriel Clary’s journey as it’s revealed she was instructed to lie in the infamous R. Kelly interview with Gayle King. The family also details the intimidation tactics launched at the family by R. Kelly supporters while legal experts and journalists provide insight on racketeering charges Kelly faces.

Probably the most difficult part of the episode to watch comes when the docuseries focuses on Azriel Clary’s testimony about being forced to eat feces, a “loyalty” ritual that other victims and people close to the singer confirm was something they either experienced as well or had knowledge about:

Horrifying right?

Episode Two deep dives into Faith Rodgers and Jerhonda Pace’s testimony and how Rodgers’ experience also led to additional charges against Kelly and his entourage.

The second episode really focuses a lot on the enablers and handlers in Kelly’s circle who helped continue the predatory cycle that ensnared so many victims.

The episodes airing this week also shed a lot of light shed on some of his earliest victims, including Aaliyah and a woman named Ebonie Doyle, who describes finding intimate footage of Kelly with Aaliyah while the singer had her locked up and isolated in his home.

Episode Three will focus on Jane Doe #1 and the revelation of John Does who take the stand as new survivors also emerge.

The series concludes with the survivors sharing their victim impact statements as they hear the final verdict against R. Kelly. It’s wild how this is the THIRD season of Surviving R. Kelly and the content is still as shocking and horrifying.

Tune in to Episode 2 of Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter tonight at 9PM EST on Lifetime