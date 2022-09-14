Bossip Video

Yet another guilty verdict has been handed down to the Pied Piper.

R. Kelly has been found guilty of multiple counts of child pornography and acquitted on others in a federal trial.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the singer, 55, was convicted on three of four child pornography counts and acquitted on others including a charge that he conspired to obstruct justice in a 2008 state case that ended with his acquittal.

Kelly was also found guilty on three of five counts of enticement of a minor to engage in a criminal sexual act reports The Tribune. Kelly’s co-defendants, Milton “June” Brown and Derrel McDavid, were acquitted on all charges. All three men were also acquitted on charges that they conspired to receive child pornography.

started having sex with her when she was only 14, claiming they had sex “hundreds” of times before she turned 18. The woman, now 37, also testified t hat she lied to a state grand jury when she said that it “was not her” in the video. As we previously reported the trial included testimony from Kelly’s goddaughter who alleged that Kelly

“I was afraid something bad would happen to Robert,” said Jane Doe per AP. “I was protecting him. I also did not want that person to be me,” she told jurors. “I was ashamed.”

This verdict comes after the disgraced musician was sentenced in June to over 30 years in prison on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Kelly will be sentenced in this child pornography case at a later date.

Kelly also faces various state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.