New Orleans Saints wide receiver Juwan Johnson and his wife Chanen are expecting their first child together.

The couple–who has documented their struggles with infertility on their joint TikTok account–announced the exciting news on Monday after hinting at some good fortune over the past couple weeks.

“you’re our dream come true👼🏽🤍,” Chanen and Juwan wrote in a joint Instagram post on Monday.

The couple went on to share some more photos from the maternity shoot, with Chanen wearing a silk white maxi dress and Juwan wearing a matching button down and dress pants as they hold a tiny pair of sneakers together.

In the next post, they wrote, “mom & dad🤍” as the caption.

Fans of the couple are already familiar with their struggle to conceive, which was highlighted by the pair in a TikTok shared early last month. As Chanen looked back at their year together, which included them trying to start a family, we see clips of the couple driving happily in an open Jeep after “doctors finally give us the green light to start trying to get pregnant.”

Sadly, the next clip showed them posing together after learning they were pregnant, only for her to later have a “traumatizing miscarriage.”

“Pretending we’re okay when we’re not,” she wrote on a clip of them dancing together in a club.

In the next segment, the former gymnast held a little shoebox that opened to reveal tiny sneakers and a positive pregnancy test, but she wiped tears from her face in a following clip shortly after having “a second miscarriage on an airplane.”

Through her close relationship with their social media following, Chanen has candidly admitted that their fertility journey came after she recovered from an eating disorder in college that led her to not menstruate for five years. She was told she wouldn’t be able to have children, but since recovering, she and Juwan have both wanted to try.

Now, the pair is expecting their first child together, and it’s clear that they couldn’t be happier.