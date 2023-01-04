Bossip Video

Damar Hamlin is still very much in the hearts and on the minds of sports fans everywhere as we all await more news about his condition and what his future health looks like.

Today, we get a small update via his close friend Jordon Rooney who spoke to ESPN’s Coley Harvey about what he has been told by doctors. Rooney says that while Hamlin is still in the intensive care unit of the hospital, medical staff witnessed “promising signs of progress” during their overnight evaluation. He is still under sedation, however, Hamlin’s agent Ron Butler told ESPN that his oxygen levels have improved and that doctors were pleased with that evolution.

Many people have been offering somewhat reflexive yet genuine “thoughts and prayers” for Damar’s recovery. ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky took it a step further and did something that we don’t think we’ve ever seen before in sports media, he prayed for Hamlin on live television.

On his latest album, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar quipped, “Thoughts and prayers way better off timelines” and Orlovsky’s prayer seems to bring those lyrics to life in a truly unprecedented way.

The other end of the sports media spectrum, FS1, had its own viral moment this morning when Shannon Sharpe attempted to clarify his absence from yesterday’s show in light of Skip Bayless’ insensitive tweet. It did not go well…

We hope to have more information about Damar Hamlin throughout the day. Stay tuned.