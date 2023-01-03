Bossip Video

Damar Hamlin is the name that millions of people around the world will never, ever, ever forget. Many of those millions are currently hoping and praying for his full recovery.

Last night on Monday Night Football, Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance, not a golf cart, after he collapsed during a game where the Buffalo Bills played the Cincinnati Bengals. In the first few minutes of the first quarter, Hamlin tackled Bengals Tee Higgins, immediately stood up, and immediately fell lifeless to the ground.

Fans and players alike are used to seeing injured men who need medical assistance, but the looks on the players’ faces made it very clear that this was not a torn ACL or even a concussion, but something much more severe.

After it was announced that the teams would have five minutes to reset and prepare to play again, the players and coaches essentially disregarded that disrespectful directive and continued praying and talking amongst themselves trying to process what they had just witnessed.

Early this morning, the Buffalo Bills official Twitter account updated the public with Damar Hamlin’s condition as many people, both Bills and Bengals fans, had gathered outside the hospital and held a candlelight vigil.

Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with Damar, his family, friends, and teammates today and all the days following this horrific incident. We will also, continue to update you on Damar Hamlin’s condition.