‘Kold X Windy’ Exclusive Sneak Preview: Chicago’s Hot New Female Drill Duo Gets Reality Checked By Their Manager!

‘Kold x Windy’ are coming up quickly — with the premiere airing Thursday! BOSSIP has an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

Last month we told you all about the new scripted series ‘Kold x Windy,’ which stars Sh’Kia Augustin (“Black Lightning”) and Nijah Brenea (“Rap Sh!t”). The two are part of a female rap duo, Kold x Windy, who navigate the dangers of the drill music game and the streets in Chicago. On their hustle to the top, they face crime, violence, and betrayal, from white-collar money-making “stains” to rival gangs and explosive personal relationships. Ultimately, their sisterhood is put to the test as Malika “Kold” Wise yearns for a better life while Renee “Windy” Johnson craves street credibility.

In the exclusive clip below, Kold and Windy have a sit down with their manager who tells them they have to step it up to get the bag.

Play

Hmmmm, does that sound accurate to you? We can only imagine that most artists are feeling similar pressure from their labels and management to have more of a social media presence. At least the manager wasn’t trying to get them to post more Tik Toks!

Here’s more about the episode:

In the premiere episode, Kold x Windy’s music is taking off, but a rival gang threatens their rise. Malika (Kold) fights for her son, but a scam may cost her everything. Renee (Windy) builds her rep in the streets in a shocking turn of events.

From co-creators Kenny Young (“One Week”), Phil James (“Bachelors”), and Vernon “Xtreme” Brown (Raven Music), the series also stars Brely Evans (“Ambitions”) as GeGe, Kaja Brielle (“Black Lightning”) as Shelly Winter, Kiyanne Muhammad (“Love and Hip Hop: New York”) as Temperance “Temper” Davis, Solo Lucci (“Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood”) as Pop Off, and more.

‘Kold x Windy’ premieres Thursday, January 5 at 10/9c on WE tv. Will you be watching?