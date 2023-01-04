BMF is returning for a second hit season and the cast is digging deeper into the rise of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest” T.

The STARZ series’ sophomore season follows Meech and Terry who are still at odds. Meech (Lil Meech) wants to expand the business beyond Detroit, while Terry (Da’Vinchi) is focused on school and launching a legitimate car-ride service with his Pops, Charles. But as the season unfolds, the streets implode and the brothers must weigh their options.

Russell Hornsby & Michole Briana White Talk Charles & Lucille In BMF Season 2

This season Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (Michole Briana White) are clashing over finances and struggling to provide for their family, causing marital bumps in the road.

Not only that but there’s still tension looming between them over Charles’ decision to kick Meech out of the house for indulging in a life of crime and getting his brother Terry involved.

Russell and Michole recently told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada about their characters’ ongoing fight to save their sons and the strain it’s put on the Flenory family.

BMF premieres Friday, January 6 at 8:00 ET/PT on STARZ.

“BMF” stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., the son of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, Da’Vinchi (The Way Back, “All American,” “grown-ish”), Russell Hornsby (Fences, The Hate U Give), Michole Briana White (“Dead to Me,” She Hate Me), Myles Truitt (“Stranger Things,” “Black Lightening,” “The New Edition Story”), Steve Harris (“The Practice,” Diary of a Mad Black Woman), Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King, “The Orville”), La La Anthony (“The Chi,” Think Like a Man), with Detroit rapper Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Snoop Dogg (Training Day), Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America, “Saturday Night Live”), Christine Horn (“Snowfall”), Sydney Mitchell (“First Wives Club”), Rayan Lawrence (“Underground”), and Serayah (“Empire,” Favorite Son) in recurring roles and Mo’Nique (Precious, “The Parkers”) as a guest star. In addition, Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee will make a guest appearance this season.