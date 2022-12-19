Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr., Brandee Evans, Toccara Jones & More Attend ‘BMF’ Season 2 Screening Event In Atlanta

BMF Season 2 is coming!

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. was front and center in a unique Marni outfit that set the tone at Starz’s special ‘BMF’ Season 2 screening event in Atlanta.

The 22-year-old star was joined by castmates Da’Vinchi, Lil’ Zane, Laila Pruitt, and Rashal James along with celebrity guests Brandee Evans, Toccara Jones, Woody McClain, Erica Dixon, and more for a screening of the first episode of Season 2, complimentary entrees, and an exclusive afterparty at buzzy speakeasy Jojo’s Beloved Cocktail Lounge.

BMF returns for a second season that, once again, follows the inspiring true story of two brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late ’80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country, Black Mafia Family.

BMF continues to humanize the choices of the brothers and their pursuit of the American Dream. Rooted in family, loyalty, and brotherhood, the hit series delves deeper into the brothers’ complex familial relationships with their parents Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (Michole Briana White) who seek counsel from their spiritual advisor Pastor Swift (Snoop Dogg).

Meech wants to expand the business beyond Detroit while Terry is focused on school and launching a legitimate car-ride service with his Pops. But as the season unfolds, the brothers must weigh their options or risk losing everything as they seek to become stronger than ever and strategically execute a new vision for themselves and their businesses.

Along the way, they form an alliance with Goldie (Mo’Nique)–a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner who helps Meech lay the groundwork for his future. Expanding beyond Detroit to Lansing, Ohio and even the South, the brothers face nearly insurmountable obstacles in their battle for every inch of territory.

BMF Season 2 premieres January 6, 2023 on Starz.