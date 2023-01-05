Bossip Video

It didn’t take Julia Fox much time to think about her best celebrity date, but when it came to naming the man who planned it, she played things a little more coy.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, the actress described the best celebrity date she’s ever been on when asked by a viewer.

“Being on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags,” the 32-year-old gushed. “It was great, yeah.”

Of course, host Andy Cohen followed up that answer by digging deeper, asking who that date was with–but Fox wasn’t trying to air out her business.

“I can’t say. I really can’t say,” she replied, going on to confirm, “obviously an A-lister.”

But later on, during the WWHL After Show, Cohen asked a more direct question, wondering if it was Drake that had taken her on her best celebrity date.

“Maybe,” Fox replied, unable to hide her giggles after seemingly being found out. “Shouldn’t have given me that shot.” https://twitter.com/BravoWWHL/status/1610862339561254914

So…why couldn’t Julia say who she went on the date with? Did Drake tell her not to say anything? Or is it because of her more-public dating history with his on-again, off-again arch rival, Kanye West?

That answer is something we might never have, but we do know this isn’t the first time Julia Fox has hinted at a romance with the Toronto native. In February 2022, she addressed a report claiming they dated in 2020 on her Forbidden Fruits podcast.