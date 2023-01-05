‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: Mike’s Mom Has Concerns About Justine, ‘I’m His Mother, You JUST Married Him’

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Love After Lockup and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure!

Love After Lockup never fails to deliver when it comes to a juicy guilty pleasure watch, and Friday’s episode does just that. In the clip below Justine confronts her mother-in-law after she calls out the way Justine is parenting.

Check it out:

See now, Justine definitely isn’t the typical parent, but was Mike’s mom totally out of pocket? We can see how she might feel like Justine just got there and shouldn’t be speeding to take charge of Mike’s kids, but we also can see Justine’s point of view — they’re all family and she’s just trying to be part of the village that helps the kids grow up smoothly! Who did you relate with more in this clip?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Gabby ditches Chris when she discovers his lies. Justine & Michael’s mom get heated at a family reunion. Skylar is shocked by Nathan’s behavior at her release. Derek has an unexpected visitor during Monique’s romantic dinner.

A brand new episode of Love After Lockup airs Friday, January 6th at 9pm EST on WeTV. Will you be watching?