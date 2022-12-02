‘Love During Lockup’ Exclusive: Justine Checks To Make Sure The Car Mike Gave Her Isn’t Stolen

It’s Fri-yay! Our favorite guilty pleasure reality franchise is back with a brand new episode. Are y’all as excited as we are for Love During Lockup?

You’re in luck because we have an exclusive Love During Lockup sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. The clip features Justine and Mike and it looks like Justine is taking her cousin’s advice. In the clip, Justine goes to get the new car Mike gifted her checked out to make sure the vehicle isn’t stolen. Smart girl, riiiight?! Check out the clip below:

Play

Wow, Justine really knows NOTHING about buying and owning a car. Title and registration are the basics! So do you think Mike will be able to explain where the title and registration are? He can’t possibly have given his wife a STOLEN car for a wedding gift. Can he?

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

Michael loses it on Justine when she reveals a secret. Melissa visits Louie and is blindsided by the reality of dating an inmate. Jessica breaks down in tears when her daughter makes a difficult choice. Dauri’s ex-bunkie questions Emily’s loyalty.

The brand new episode of Love During Lockup airs tonight, Friday, December 2 at 9/8c on WeTV